Willis Investment Counsel Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 915,129 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 2.0% of Willis Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Intel were worth $30,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.55.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,881,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,218,934. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $40.07. The stock has a market cap of $158.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -227.26%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

