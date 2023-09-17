Willis Investment Counsel Grows Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America makes up approximately 1.3% of Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Willis Investment Counsel owned about 0.10% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $20,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 12,751 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 54,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LH traded down $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.65. The stock had a trading volume of 886,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,696. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $166.93 and a 12-month high of $222.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.30.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.05). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Sunday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.11.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

