Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Up 3.2 %

WHLM opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.85. Wilhelmina International has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Trading of Wilhelmina International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Wilhelmina International at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

