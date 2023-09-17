Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Boit C F David

Boit C F David trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Boit C F David’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WFC opened at $42.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $157.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.46. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 35.00%.

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.39.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

