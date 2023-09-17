Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $33.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $30.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VRNA. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Friday, September 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, 500.com reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.60.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNA opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 26.29 and a current ratio of 26.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.48. Verona Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.44. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 0.21.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verona Pharma will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 73,704 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $190,893.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,707,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,272,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Claire Poll sold 18,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $49,869.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,968,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 73,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $190,893.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,707,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,272,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 568,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,460,799 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Verona Pharma by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,317,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,089,000 after buying an additional 267,990 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Verona Pharma by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,567,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,709,000 after buying an additional 2,393,033 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its position in Verona Pharma by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 3,127,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,799,000 after buying an additional 251,903 shares in the last quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new position in Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,347,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Verona Pharma by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,388,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,356,000 after purchasing an additional 359,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

