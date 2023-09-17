Volex (OTC:VLXGF) Trading Up 1.5%

Volex plc (OTC:VLXGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.06 and last traded at $4.01. 825 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 13,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average is $3.37.

About Volex

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as PCB assembly, box build, and complex cable assemblies; electric vehicle charging solutions; cable harness and power products; copper interconnect cable and data transfer cable; and data center power cables and power cords.

