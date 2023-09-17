Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Research Coverage Started at TD Cowen

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Vital Farms from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vital Farms presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.43.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on VITL

Vital Farms Stock Up 1.2 %

Vital Farms stock opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.21. The firm has a market cap of $446.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.59. Vital Farms has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $106.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.89 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 10.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vital Farms will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vital Farms

In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 26,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $303,004.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,613.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 12,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $137,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,746,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,468,193.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 26,720 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $303,004.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,613.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 106.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 582.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Point72 Middle East FZE lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 1,010.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 22.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vital Farms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.