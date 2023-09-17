Vertcoin (VTC) Achieves Market Cap of $2.96 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0438 or 0.00000165 BTC on exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $13,642.31 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,602.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00241411 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $212.84 or 0.00800206 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00013882 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.00 or 0.00548912 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00058392 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00117108 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,650,147 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

