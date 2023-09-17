Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Short Interest Update

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 460,300 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the August 15th total of 738,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Veritiv

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veritiv in the 1st quarter worth about $506,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veritiv in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Veritiv in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veritiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Veritiv in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VRTV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veritiv in a report on Sunday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Veritiv from $159.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Veritiv Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE VRTV opened at $168.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.17. Veritiv has a 12-month low of $94.50 and a 12-month high of $169.85.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 37.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veritiv will post 20.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veritiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Veritiv’s dividend payout ratio is 11.35%.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.

