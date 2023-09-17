VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:EATV) Trading Down 1.6%

VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:EATV – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.44 and last traded at $16.44. 228 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.
VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 million, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.95.
About VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF
The VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF (EATV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed, concentrated portfolio of global companies considered to be driving plant-based innovation regarding food and materials trend.
