Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

VB opened at $195.73 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.41. The company has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

