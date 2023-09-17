Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Members Trust Co

Members Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 737,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,554 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Members Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $55,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,900,890,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% in the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VCSH stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,918,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,067,657. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.26 and a 12-month high of $76.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.84.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2095 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.