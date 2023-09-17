Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Holdings Lifted by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $26,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $203.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $159.02 and a one year high of $210.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.96.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

