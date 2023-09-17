Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,267,000. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $241.88. 129,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,229. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $220.50 and a twelve month high of $259.04. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.32.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.