Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Brickley Wealth Management

Brickley Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 8.4% of Brickley Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $33,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,856 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after acquiring an additional 499,927 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,041,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,753,000 after acquiring an additional 312,789 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,350,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,666,000 after acquiring an additional 86,225 shares during the period.

VUG traded down $4.68 on Friday, reaching $283.46. 636,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,487. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $285.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.09. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $295.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

