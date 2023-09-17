Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,119 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.2% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 66,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 288.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 11,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 93,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 50,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock opened at $40.54 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.51.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

