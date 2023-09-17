Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,831 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 7.8% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $16,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $45.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.68. The stock has a market cap of $112.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

