UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:UTSI opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.78. UTStarcom has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $5.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UTStarcom

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.16% of UTStarcom worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

