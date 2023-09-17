Universal Display’s (OLED) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $175.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OLED. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Display in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Universal Display from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Universal Display from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Display presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $167.22.

OLED stock opened at $157.89 on Wednesday. Universal Display has a twelve month low of $89.41 and a twelve month high of $166.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.34.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $146.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Display will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

In other news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total transaction of $1,507,100.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,354,067.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Universal Display news, Director Richard C. Elias sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.68, for a total value of $315,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,340.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $1,507,100.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,354,067.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLED. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the second quarter valued at $45,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 26.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

