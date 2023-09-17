Ultimate Sports Group (LON:USG) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $27.50

Ultimate Sports Group PLC (LON:USG – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 27.50 ($0.34) and traded as low as GBX 27.15 ($0.34). Ultimate Sports Group shares last traded at GBX 27.50 ($0.34), with a volume of 65 shares traded.

Ultimate Sports Group Trading Up 5.8 %

The company has a market cap of £9.78 million and a PE ratio of -68.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 27.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 27.50.

Ultimate Sports Group Company Profile

Ultimate Sports Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or invests in sport, technology, and general investment early stage companies in the United Kingdom. The company specializes in the delivery of primary school sport covering the national curriculum during the day and the extended day before and after school hours, such as breakfast, lunchtime, and after-school clubs.

