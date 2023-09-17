Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV boosted its holdings in shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Free Report) (TSE:TC) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,918,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,005 shares during the quarter. Tucows makes up 4.4% of Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV owned about 17.72% of Tucows worth $53,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tucows by 426.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Tucows by 793.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tucows in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Tucows by 201.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Tucows by 55.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tucows in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Tucows Stock Performance

Shares of Tucows stock opened at $23.16 on Friday. Tucows Inc. has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $47.35. The company has a market cap of $249.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.03.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter. Tucows had a negative return on equity of 71.93% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $84.98 million for the quarter.

Tucows Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

