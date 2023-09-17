Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Raises Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 1.8% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.5 %

PM traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.79. 6,932,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,027,615. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.06. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $148.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.71.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.70.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

