Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Increases Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,779 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for approximately 1.4% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded down $3.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $234.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,370,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $229.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.75. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $1.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $268.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $251.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.80.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

