Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 1.5% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $255.25. 5,696,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,877,042. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $253.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $221.22 and a fifty-two week high of $283.63.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Bank of America boosted their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Danaher

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.