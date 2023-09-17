Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $125.33

Town Centre Securities Plc (LON:TOWN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 125.33 ($1.57) and traded as low as GBX 116.11 ($1.45). Town Centre Securities shares last traded at GBX 121.50 ($1.52), with a volume of 3,497 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 125.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 135.19. The company has a market capitalization of £58.88 million, a PE ratio of -328.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.60.

TCS has a high quality portfolio around the UK comprising over 2.5m sq ft of prime commercial, residential, car parking, office, leisure & retail accommodation. This is in additon to our development pipeline which has an estimated GDV of over £600m. With over 60 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

