TL Private Wealth Has $241,000 Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

TL Private Wealth trimmed its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 75.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the quarter. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.29.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $392.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $235.69 and a 12-month high of $428.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $406.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 37.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total transaction of $362,002.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,569. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total value of $362,002.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,569. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total transaction of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,178.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,918 shares of company stock worth $5,385,885. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

