The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,041 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $490,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 19.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,773,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 74.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,379,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $352,594,000 after acquiring an additional 586,872 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.11.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $283.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,595,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,280. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.34.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,399,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,767 shares of company stock worth $11,498,468. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

