Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Tetra Tech’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.74 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Tetra Tech from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $159.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Tetra Tech has a 1-year low of $122.86 and a 1-year high of $173.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.52 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 20.41%. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 139.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 37.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after buying an additional 13,486 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 5.0% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 353.2% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

