Telemus Capital LLC Purchases 346 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,957 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 980 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Single Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 883 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.5 %

COST opened at $556.36 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $571.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $551.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $519.60.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

