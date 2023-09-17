TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Robert W. Baird

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TASK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TaskUs from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of TaskUs from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.63.

NASDAQ:TASK opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.24. TaskUs has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $24.10.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $229.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.26 million. TaskUs had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Analysts forecast that TaskUs will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of TaskUs by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of TaskUs by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 110,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 13,908 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TaskUs by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 9,272 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of TaskUs by 181.7% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 28,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 18,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TaskUs by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 34,956 shares during the last quarter. 22.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

