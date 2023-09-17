Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.21

Stria Lithium Inc. (CVE:SRA – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.21 and traded as low as C$0.21. Stria Lithium shares last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 2,000 shares trading hands.

Stria Lithium Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 19.12.

Stria Lithium Company Profile

Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Pontax-Lithium property that includes 68 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory in Northern Quebec.

Featured Stories

