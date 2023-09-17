StockNews.com Lowers Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Lakeland Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LAKE opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. Lakeland Industries has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $16.07. The company has a market capitalization of $109.44 million, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.76.

Lakeland Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Lakeland Industries’s payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAKE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Industries by 37.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the first quarter worth $233,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the first quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 542,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

