StockNews.com Lowers Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.
Lakeland Industries Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LAKE opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. Lakeland Industries has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $16.07. The company has a market capitalization of $109.44 million, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.76.
Lakeland Industries Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Lakeland Industries’s payout ratio is presently 16.90%.
Lakeland Industries Company Profile
Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.
