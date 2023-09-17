StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Atlantic American from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Atlantic American Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAME opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13. Atlantic American has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The company has a market cap of $40.60 million, a P/E ratio of 199.00 and a beta of 0.25.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $49.19 million for the quarter.

Atlantic American Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Atlantic American’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar lifted its stake in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) by 65.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares during the period. Atlantic American accounts for 0.3% of Biglari Sardar’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Biglari Sardar owned 0.14% of Atlantic American worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

