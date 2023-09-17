StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIB opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.45. Trinity Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $1.41.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.83 million for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 48.76% and a negative return on equity of 870.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trinity Biotech will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Trinity Biotech

About Trinity Biotech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 374,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

