SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,891 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.05% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $30,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4,847.1% in the fourth quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 622,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,523,000 after acquiring an additional 609,469 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,880,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,620,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,954,410. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.06.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

