Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.80.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SKY. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

NYSE SKY opened at $69.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Skyline Champion has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $76.82.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $464.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.48 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Skyline Champion will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $366,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,443,059.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Skyline Champion news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $726,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at $17,295,438.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $366,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at $17,443,059.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Skyline Champion by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 13,513 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth $277,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter worth about $496,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

