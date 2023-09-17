Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $8.40 to $4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

SGHT has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair lowered Sight Sciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America lowered Sight Sciences from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lowered Sight Sciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sight Sciences from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Sight Sciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Sight Sciences Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SGHT stock opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 12.41 and a current ratio of 12.97. Sight Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $23.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.29 million. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 46.11% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sight Sciences will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 484.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

