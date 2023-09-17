Short Interest in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE) Rises By 30.8%

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 730,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,115,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 908,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,357,000 after acquiring an additional 597,447 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.89. Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $12.25.

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

