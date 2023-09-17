Short Interest in Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA) Declines By 24.2%

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the August 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Target Global Acquisition I Price Performance

TGAA opened at $10.84 on Friday. Target Global Acquisition I has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $11.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.59.

Get Target Global Acquisition I alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target Global Acquisition I

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Target Global Acquisition I by 12.3% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 898,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after acquiring an additional 98,774 shares in the last quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,142,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 204,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in Target Global Acquisition I by 28.3% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 256,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 56,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Target Global Acquisition I by 28.8% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 112,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 25,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

About Target Global Acquisition I

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Global Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Global Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.