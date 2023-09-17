Short Interest in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Increases By 35.1%

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 524,500 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the August 15th total of 388,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 327,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tactile Systems Technology

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,202,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 8,727.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 98,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 97,743 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $464,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1,161.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 65,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Trading Down 6.3 %

NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $16.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $385.21 million, a PE ratio of 547.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.91. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $26.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $68.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.48 million. Research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TCMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, treatment, and share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions, such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

