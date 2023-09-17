Short Interest in PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Drops By 36.9%

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the August 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

PURE Bioscience Stock Down 7.3 %

PURE stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.08. PURE Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11.

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter. PURE Bioscience had a negative net margin of 247.89% and a negative return on equity of 151.03%.

About PURE Bioscience

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection, as well as formulates with other compounds.

