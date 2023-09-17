Short Interest in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Decreases By 25.8%

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 633,000 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the August 15th total of 852,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,575,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SHV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.27. 2,482,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,164,081. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.73 and a 1-year high of $110.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.23 and a 200-day moving average of $110.24.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.4606 dividend. This represents a $5.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $187,715,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,614.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,914,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,507,000 after purchasing an additional 28,812,227 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,295,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 539.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,577,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.