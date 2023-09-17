Short Interest in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Decreases By 25.8%

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 633,000 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the August 15th total of 852,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,575,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of SHV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.27. 2,482,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,164,081. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.73 and a 1-year high of $110.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.23 and a 200-day moving average of $110.24.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.4606 dividend. This represents a $5.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.