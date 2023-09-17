Short Interest in eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Expands By 64.1%

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, an increase of 64.1% from the August 15th total of 780,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 624,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN opened at $1.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.88 million, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 2.05. eMagin has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.06.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. eMagin had a negative net margin of 48.31% and a negative return on equity of 31.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that eMagin will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of eMagin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eMagin by 15,868.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,921,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,317 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in eMagin by 34.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,239,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 314,627 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in eMagin by 440.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 946,320 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in eMagin in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,838,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in eMagin by 7.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 51,930 shares in the last quarter. 33.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS/XLE, SXGA OLED-XL, SXGA-120, VGA OLED-XL, and WUXGA OLED-XL products.

