Short Interest in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Declines By 43.4%

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a decrease of 43.4% from the August 15th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

EADSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Airbus in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

Shares of EADSY stock opened at $34.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.72. Airbus has a 12-month low of $20.91 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.09). Airbus had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $17.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.18 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbus will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft; freighter aircraft; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

