Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.48

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.48 and traded as low as $6.01. Scully Royalty shares last traded at $6.01, with a volume of 969 shares changing hands.

Scully Royalty Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average of $6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scully Royalty

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Scully Royalty by 52.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Scully Royalty during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Scully Royalty by 6.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Scully Royalty by 24.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 235,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 45,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

Scully Royalty Company Profile

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Royalty, Industrial, and Merchant Banking. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

