Roth Mkm Reiterates Buy Rating for Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.50 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SMSI. StockNews.com lowered Smith Micro Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith Micro Software currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.35.

Smith Micro Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMSI opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.90. Smith Micro Software has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.24.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 23.19% and a negative net margin of 62.80%. Research analysts predict that Smith Micro Software will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith Micro Software

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMSI. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Smith Micro Software in the second quarter worth $1,060,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 151.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 301,397 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,619,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,875,000 after purchasing an additional 134,131 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 38.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 457,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 127,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Smith Micro Software in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

