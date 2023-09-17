Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Earns Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $48.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.45.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.90. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $24.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.16.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.83) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 4,767 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $73,745.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,491.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,874 shares of company stock valued at $108,381 over the last ninety days. 31.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 861.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

