Reviewing Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) and Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) and Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sphere Entertainment and Enthusiast Gaming’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Sphere Entertainment alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sphere Entertainment $573.83 million 2.26 $502.77 million $14.25 2.63 Enthusiast Gaming $190.03 million 0.31 -$59.10 million ($0.34) -1.14

Sphere Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Enthusiast Gaming. Enthusiast Gaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sphere Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sphere Entertainment 32.74% 16.81% 6.45% Enthusiast Gaming -36.42% -18.68% -13.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Sphere Entertainment and Enthusiast Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings for Sphere Entertainment and Enthusiast Gaming, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sphere Entertainment 0 4 0 0 2.00 Enthusiast Gaming 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sphere Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $31.33, indicating a potential downside of 16.38%. Enthusiast Gaming has a consensus price target of $6.19, indicating a potential upside of 1,496.77%. Given Enthusiast Gaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enthusiast Gaming is more favorable than Sphere Entertainment.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.4% of Sphere Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of Enthusiast Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. 24.6% of Sphere Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Sphere Entertainment has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enthusiast Gaming has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sphere Entertainment beats Enthusiast Gaming on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sphere Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre. The company also operates entertainment dining and nightlife venues markets under the Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Beauty & Essex, Cathédrale, Hakkasan, and Omnia brand names. The company was formerly known as Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. and changed its name to Sphere Entertainment Co. in April 2023. Sphere Entertainment Co. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

About Enthusiast Gaming

(Get Free Report)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc., an integrated gaming entertainment company, engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses in Canada, the United States, England and Wales, and internationally. The company owns and operates video-gaming expo; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Apex Legends, Rocket League, World of Warcraft, Call of Duty: Mobile, Rainbow Six Siege, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Call of Duty: Warzone, Super Smash Bros: Melee, and Super Smash Bros: Ultimate; and produces and programs approximately 20 weekly shows across advertising-based video on demand (AVOD) and over-the-top (OTT) channels, as well as represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch. It also owns and operates approximately 50 websites that contain news, reviews, videos, live streams, blog posts, tips, chats, message boards, other video-gaming related content, and casual games. In addition, the company operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports organization; operates approximately 25 video game networking events; and hosts B2B and consumer mobile gaming events. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.