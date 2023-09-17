Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Reservoir Media Stock Performance

RSVR stock opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $378.55 million, a P/E ratio of 146.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.11. Reservoir Media has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $7.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.02.

Get Reservoir Media alerts:

Insider Activity at Reservoir Media

In related news, Director Ezra S. Field bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $53,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,956.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reservoir Media

About Reservoir Media

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Reservoir Media by 533.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Reservoir Media in the second quarter worth $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Reservoir Media by 55.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reservoir Media in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Reservoir Media by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. 42.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reservoir Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reservoir Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.