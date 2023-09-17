Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock.
RSVR stock opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $378.55 million, a P/E ratio of 146.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.11. Reservoir Media has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $7.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.02.
In related news, Director Ezra S. Field bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $53,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,956.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 26.27% of the company’s stock.
Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.
