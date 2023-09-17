Rémy Cointreau SA (REMYY) to Issue Dividend of $0.32 on October 17th

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.322 per share on Tuesday, October 17th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. This is an increase from Rémy Cointreau’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Rémy Cointreau Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:REMYY opened at $13.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.64. Rémy Cointreau has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.00.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.