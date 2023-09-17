Rémy Cointreau SA (REMYY) to Issue Dividend of $0.32 on October 17th

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.322 per share on Tuesday, October 17th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. This is an increase from Rémy Cointreau’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Rémy Cointreau Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:REMYY opened at $13.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.64. Rémy Cointreau has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.35.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.00.
Rémy Cointreau Company Profile
Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.
